V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $216,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $86.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.28. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $90.11. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

