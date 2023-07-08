V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $225,000 in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 860 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in SBA Communications by 127.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $240.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.29. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $215.11 and a 1-year high of $356.59.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.21.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

