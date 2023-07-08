V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $239,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Republic Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Republic Services by 34.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Republic Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on RSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.80.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RSG opened at $150.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $153.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.50.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

