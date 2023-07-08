V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $261,000 in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,771,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,944,000 after buying an additional 224,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,026,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,094,000 after acquiring an additional 235,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,773,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,490,000 after acquiring an additional 943,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,054 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $66.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Barclays lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

