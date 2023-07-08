V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $263,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 723 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $824,128,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,720,000 after buying an additional 359,402 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $422,854,000 after buying an additional 228,913 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $67,712,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,702 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $100,824,000 after buying an additional 173,980 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $363.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $368.50 and its 200 day moving average is $340.58. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $271.05 and a one year high of $389.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

