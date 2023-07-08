V Square Quantitative Management LLC Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after buying an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,290,080,000 after buying an additional 2,157,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,041.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $167,920,000 after buying an additional 1,971,275 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.76.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $85.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.43. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $95.60. The company has a market cap of $114.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 97.87%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.