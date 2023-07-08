V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter worth $50,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EIX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Edison International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EIX opened at $68.84 on Friday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day moving average of $68.67.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Edison International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.738 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.70%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

