V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2023

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDPFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,589,570 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,547,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,758,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,118 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,826,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,909 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDPFree Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.02%.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 9,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.02 per share, with a total value of $325,907.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,167 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,954.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $35,431.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,481.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 9,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.02 per share, for a total transaction of $325,907.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,954.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,260. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.