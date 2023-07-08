V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,287,000 after acquiring an additional 94,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $306,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ED opened at $92.06 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.08 and a 200 day moving average of $94.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ED shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

