V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes $212,000 Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,800 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in State Street by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in State Street by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.59.

State Street Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of STT stock opened at $73.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.90 and its 200-day moving average is $77.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

