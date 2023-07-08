V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total transaction of $1,197,336.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total value of $1,003,871.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $4,731,561. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,269.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,343.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,447.44.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,469.50.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

