V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes $275,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,744 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LNG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

LNG stock opened at $152.10 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.29 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.