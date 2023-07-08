V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 316,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,745,000 after acquiring an additional 39,132 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

ROP stock opened at $476.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $482.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $459.58 and a 200-day moving average of $442.95.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ROP. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.58.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

