Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 32,070 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8,675.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $154.73 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.30 and a 12 month high of $157.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.25 and a 200-day moving average of $142.88. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

