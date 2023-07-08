Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 333,926 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,197 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $51.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

