Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Boosted by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,436 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 1.0 %

V opened at $236.47 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $240.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,602 shares of company stock worth $33,336,374 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

