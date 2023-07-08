Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Increased by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $236.47 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $240.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $442.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.52.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,602 shares of company stock worth $33,336,374. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.