Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,614 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,602 shares of company stock worth $33,336,374. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.52.

NYSE:V opened at $236.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.80. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $240.00.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

