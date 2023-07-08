Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,662 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.3% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,496,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.52.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 142,602 shares of company stock valued at $33,336,374 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $236.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $442.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.80. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $240.00.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

