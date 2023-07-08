Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Reduced by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,528 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.0% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in Visa by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 41.1% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $202,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Visa Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE:V opened at $236.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $240.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.80.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.52.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,602 shares of company stock valued at $33,336,374 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
