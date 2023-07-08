Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives $82.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.73.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of VOYA opened at $71.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.19. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $78.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.10 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 9.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Voya Financial by 3,380.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,759,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,828 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 10.0% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

(Free Report

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also

