Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives $82.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.73.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Voya Financial Price Performance
Shares of VOYA opened at $71.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.19. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $78.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15.
Voya Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.70%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 9.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Voya Financial by 3,380.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,759,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,828 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 10.0% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.
About Voya Financial
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Financial
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.