Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $2,026,804,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $1,213,212,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $196,222,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $183,352,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barrington Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of WBD opened at $12.54 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.27.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. On average, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.