Warner Financial Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $440.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $427.43 and a 200-day moving average of $410.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $446.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.