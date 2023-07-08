Wealth Architects LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wealth Architects LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $135.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $239.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.12. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

