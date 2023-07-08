Wealth Architects LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Visa by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,602 shares of company stock worth $33,336,374. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE V opened at $236.47 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $240.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.52.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

