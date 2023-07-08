WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $10,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEC. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.18.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.1 %

WEC stock opened at $88.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.57. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.90%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.