Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 58,854 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 269,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,854 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.7% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $40,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $675,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.3% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $1,922,859.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,446.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $148.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.97 and a 200-day moving average of $147.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.51%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

