Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 75.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 46.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.25.

VMware Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VMware stock opened at $141.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $145.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About VMware

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.