Whittier Trust Co. Sells 3,893 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,159,000 after purchasing an additional 487,408 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78,795 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,980,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,776,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,037,000 after purchasing an additional 308,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.08. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $77.60.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.78 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $18,625,959.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,754,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,330,943.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $18,625,959.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,754,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,330,943.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,776,159 shares in the company, valued at $447,710,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,085,066 shares of company stock worth $135,100,337. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

