WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $1.88 on Thursday. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter.
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
