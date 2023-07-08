WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $1.88 on Thursday. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint

WidePoint Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in WidePoint by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in WidePoint by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in WidePoint by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

