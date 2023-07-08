Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Has $402,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 43,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 66.5% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,577,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,850,000 after acquiring an additional 630,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $183.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.58 and a 200-day moving average of $181.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $252.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

