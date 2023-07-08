Winder Investment Pte Ltd Sells 6,304,914 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd sold 6,304,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $448,468,532.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE SXT opened at $68.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.87. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $63.17 and a one year high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.44 and its 200-day moving average is $74.13.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $337,028,000 after acquiring an additional 125,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,227,000 after acquiring an additional 62,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,452,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,036,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,366,000 after buying an additional 333,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 992,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,363,000 after buying an additional 95,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

