World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

World Fuel Services Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.01. World Fuel Services has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,726,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,052,000 after purchasing an additional 146,156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,986,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,764 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,550,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,256,000 after purchasing an additional 251,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,988,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,002,000 after purchasing an additional 538,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,013,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.