WPP (NYSE:WPP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

WPP Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average of $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. WPP has a one year low of $39.67 and a one year high of $64.07.

Get WPP alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WPP

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 23.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in WPP by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of WPP by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WPP by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.