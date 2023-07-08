WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives GBX 1,145.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,145.88 ($14.54).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,240 ($15.74) to GBX 1,260 ($15.99) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.99) to GBX 1,245 ($15.80) in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,170 ($14.85) to GBX 1,230 ($15.61) in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on WPP from GBX 890 ($11.30) to GBX 870 ($11.04) in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd.

Insider Activity at WPP

In other news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 3,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 894 ($11.35), for a total value of £33,471.36 ($42,481.74). 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WPP Stock Up 0.7 %

About WPP

Shares of LON:WPP opened at GBX 814.20 ($10.33) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,313.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 869.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 917.49. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 713 ($9.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,082 ($13.73).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

