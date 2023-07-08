Zachary Kirkhorn Sells 3,750 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total transaction of $816,337.50.

On Thursday, May 4th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $274.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $869.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.71, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.20.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,041 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 42,827 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,362 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 19,674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of Tesla by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 4,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

