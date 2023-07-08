Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hibbett in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the company will earn $8.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.31. The consensus estimate for Hibbett’s current full-year earnings is $7.32 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HIBB. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Hibbett from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hibbett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

Hibbett Stock Up 2.4 %

HIBB opened at $36.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average of $57.29. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $75.38.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.24). Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $455.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Hibbett’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 138.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hibbett

In other Hibbett news, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.09 per share, with a total value of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,892.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.09 per share, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,892.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

