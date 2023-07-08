Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,197 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.30. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $59.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

In other news, Director Claire A. Huang bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Scott J. Mclean bought 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claire A. Huang bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

