Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Price Performance
NYSE:ZVO opened at $0.00 on Friday. Zovio has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $51,331.50, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.36.
About Zovio
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zovio
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.