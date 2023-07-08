Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Sells $577,392.48 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 57,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $577,392.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 76,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,553.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Zuora Price Performance
Shares of Zuora stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solel Partners LP purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at $8,524,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Zuora by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,641,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after buying an additional 467,201 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Zuora by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,266,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 228,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.
Zuora Company Profile
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.
