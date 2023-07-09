1,190 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 22.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 0.8 %

TSLA opened at $274.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $869.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.71, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.54.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,230 shares of company stock valued at $14,031,859 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Wedbush cut their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.95.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

