1,327 Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Bought by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at about $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 8.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.68.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 2.0 %

BURL opened at $154.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.00. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.