19,018 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Acquired by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $72.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.99. The company has a market capitalization of $98.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

