1,967 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 488.4% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM stock opened at $209.59 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.89. The firm has a market cap of $204.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 551.57, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $18,859,680.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 818,236 shares of company stock valued at $171,651,074 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

