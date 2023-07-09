2,241 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Bought by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. McAdam LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $663,000. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TIP stock opened at $105.85 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $118.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

