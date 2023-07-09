3,900 Shares in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in AECOM by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,029,000 after acquiring an additional 156,072 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AECOM by 39.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after acquiring an additional 972,449 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 106,750.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,427,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,021,000 after acquiring an additional 85,544 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $85.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.19. AECOM has a 52-week low of $61.96 and a 52-week high of $92.16.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 2.75%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACM. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.