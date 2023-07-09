4,440 Shares in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Acquired by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 187.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 9,294 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 58,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 37,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 108,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.23 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $51.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average is $48.73.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.