4,500 Shares in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Bought by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $215,164.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $215,164.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $1,927,370.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,880,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,045 shares of company stock valued at $9,172,463. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $67.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.12. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $93.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.11 and a beta of 2.32.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Block from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.