4,500 Shares in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 5.7% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Block by 15.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 246,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,941,000 after acquiring an additional 33,719 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its holdings in Block by 79.1% in the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 11,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Block by 18.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 180,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 27,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 22.8% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Block from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $1,927,370.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,880,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $1,927,370.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 413,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,880,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,045 shares of company stock worth $9,172,463. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block stock opened at $67.27 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.11 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.12.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

