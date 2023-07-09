5,367 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Bought by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $47.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.